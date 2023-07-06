Zee-Sony merger: NCLT adjourns matter till July 10

Zee-Sony merger

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on July 6 adjourned the matter on the Zee-Sony merger till July 10.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka is not the company; the scheme shouldn't be held up, argued Zee's counsel before the tribunal during the hearing, reported BQ Prime.

In a previous ruling on May 11, NCLT had directed the exchanges to reassess and validate the non-compete clause of the merger, which was approved by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The proposed deal would see Sony Pictures Entertainment indirectly hold a 50.86 percent stake in the combined company, while Zee's founders will have a 3.99 percent share and the remaining 45.15 percent will belong to other shareholders, including the public.

A non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore will also be paid by Sony to the promoters of the Essel Group. A definitive merger agreement between Zee and Sony was signed in December 2021.

Meanwhile, shares of ZEE jumped over 3 percent to Rs 188.70 apiece on BSE today (July 6) ahead of the hearing.