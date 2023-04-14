 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Music renews licensing agreement with YouTube, Meta

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

The deal with two of the world’s largest digital content-streaming companies will allow them to access music content from Zee Music’s catalogue of over 11,000 songs, said a statement.

As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company’s entire catalogue to create multiple social experiences across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, it added.

Zee Music Company, a division of media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), on Friday announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with YouTube and Meta, earlier known as Facebook.

”With an increasing number of audiences tuning in to Indian music from across the globe, the inclusion of the latest music libraries from India will allow users and YouTube Shorts creators to stay up to date with the latest music trends and styles,” it noted.