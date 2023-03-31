 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee enters into a one-time settlement with Standard Chartered for credit facility availed by Siti Networks

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

Standard Chartered Bank had sanctioned certain credit facilities to Siti Networks, which was inter-alia secured by DSRA (Debt Service Reserve Account) support and undertaking from ZEEL.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for the loan taken by Siti Networks, a part of the Essel Group.

Standard Chartered Bank had sanctioned certain credit facilities to Siti Networks, which was inter-alia secured by DSRA (Debt Service Reserve Account) support and undertaking from ZEEL.

"Since the Borrower has defaulted in its debt repayment obligations to the Bank, the Company has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with the Bank in respect of DSRA Claims/Undertaking in the interest of amicably resolving the issues between the parties," said ZEEL in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Though the company, which is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, has not mentioned the amount.