ZEE Entertainment ready for next tranche of stake sale: Report

ZEE Entertainment has sent escrow arrangement to lenders for its next tranche of stake sale, CNBC-TV18 reported on October 18.

A meeting with lenders is underway, and the company has assured them that it has a ready buyer. The stake sale will be executed via brokers.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The escrow arrangement made by ZEE is reportedly one-sided; in that, it favours the company. However, the identity of the buyer, as well as the date and time of the stake sale, will not be revealed to the lenders.

Earlier in October, Essel Group, the owner of ZEE, had said it has received a six-month extension to repay dues. to Aditya Birla Asset Management Company, HDFC AMC, Franklin Templeton AMC, and three others. Sources told Moneycontrol, Aditya Birla Asset Management Company, HDFC AMC, Franklin Templeton AMC, and three others had agreed on extending the repayment tenure.

Shares of the company have been under pressure as it has been facing difficulty in meeting its financial obligations.

In November 2018, Zee announced that it would sell upto 50 percent of its shares. Following this announcement, companies like US cable giant Comcast and investment giant Atairos joined in the race to acquire a controlling stake in the Indian broadcaster.