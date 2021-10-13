Zee EGM will finally have to be convened, say Proxy Advisors

ZEEL | Representative image

The Zee-Invesco face-off has taken another turn with Invesco responding to Zee’s regulatory filing (on October 12) with a statement of its own. The Invesco statement termed Zee’s disclosure as a delaying tactic to hold the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) it had sought to oust three directors including the media company’s MD & CEO Punit Goenka.

The fund, “rejected in full the assertions made by Zee” and said that the EGM “will give shareholders right under Indian law to vote for a slate of independent trustees and pave the way for a healthier future of Zee.”

What’s the status of the EGM?

Here’s a brief recap: On September 11, Invesco, which is Zee’s largest public shareholder, had sent a notice to the Zee board seeking the EGM. According to the laws of the land, Zee had 21 days, or till October 2, to announce a date for an EGM.

In the midst of this, Zee announced a non-binding merger agreement with Sony. Invesco said later that the merger decision was “symptomatic of the erratic manner in which important and serious decisions have been handled (by Zee)”.

Then, on September 28, Invesco moved the National Company Law Tribunal against Zee for not announcing the EGM date. On October 1, the Zee board rejected the demand to convene an EGM citing "multiples legal infirmities". A day later, it moved the Bombay High Court petitioning that Invesco’s demand be termed “illegal and invalid.” On October 6, Zee also approached the appellate tribunal, seeking more time to file a reply to the pleas of Invesco at NCLT.

What happens next?

The matter is sub judice as of now. However, the law does allow shareholders like Invesco to call an EGM on their own. Invesco has expressed its inability to do so saying that it is an US-based, an argument that is not bought by everyone. Proxy advisors like JN Gupta, co-founder and managing director Stakeholder Empowerment Services point out that the Companies Act makes it clear that if an investor calls for a meeting, the company is duty bound to provide every assistance including details of shareholders.

In any case, the next set of events will play out at the courts, said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research, a proxy advisory. “Eventually, the EGM will have to be held.”

Others such as Nirav Shah, a partner at DSK Legal, say that this whole saga goes back to the root of issue, which is that of Invesco alleging corporate governance concerns at Zee.

On October 12, Zee’s disclosure alleged that Invesco put pressure on managing director Punit Goenka to seal a merger with entities belonging to a large Indian group whose name it did’nt reveal. Earlier today, Invesco said that the unnamed group was Reliance and it was Punit Goenka and the promoter family which had engaged in negotiations with the conglomerat. “The role of Invesco, as Zee’s single largest shareholder, was to help facilitate that potential transaction and nothing more,” said Invesco.

This makes the US fund’s job tougher, said InGovern’s Subramanian. “Invesco will have to convince the courts and all stakeholders that their EGM proposals were independent of the role they played in facilitating the discussions between the Zee promoters and Reliance group entities.”

But then, as Shah of DSK points out, Zee also had the responsibility to disclose the Reliance deal.

“This decision to announce Sony deal without taking into account whether Board had a better deal and without putting it to the shareholder, have the Goenkas put their interest and their decision making over and above of that of the shareholders” he asked.

This set of conflicting disclosures from Invesco and Zee might not have an impact at the upcoming hearing at NCLT, but “it creates prejudice against the promoter,” said Shah.

“Punit Goenka’s statements seem contradictory too. In his disclosure yesterday, he has said that the senior management discussed with the board and advised the board that it was not value accretive but, the note to the board says that the board was not informed about Reliance’s proposal,” said Gupta of SES.

For the ordinary shareholder who could end up voting in the EGM, it is a tough call.

“Both sides are being extremely economical with the facts. As a lay investor, I would not know who is right and who is wrong,” said Gupta of SES.