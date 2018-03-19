App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zappfresh raises Rs 20 cr from Amit Burman, SIDBI Venture Capital

The funding will be used in driving business strategy and expanding supply chain as well as geographical reach, Zappfresh said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online meat store Zappfresh today said it has raised Rs 20 crore from Dabur India Vice Chairman Amit Burman and SIDBI Venture Capital.

The funding will be used in driving business strategy and expanding supply chain as well as geographical reach, Zappfresh said in a statement.

The startup claims of breaking even in the first eight months after raising angel funding from individual investors, since its inception in 2015.

"The company would use the funds to hire people in key departments and increase storage capacity," Zappfresh CEO and co-founder Deepanshu Manchanda said.

He further said the investment will aid the back-end support along with expansion in newer markets.

"The business model is innovative and the use of technology in the supply chain management has allowed for the possibility of a sustainable scale up capability," Burman said.

Zappfresh, run by Gurugram-based DSM Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd, procures meat from the farms and serves to the end customer in the chosen time slot the same day once the order is placed on its portal.

tags #Business #Companies #Zappfresh

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC