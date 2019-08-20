Zambian Prez, Vedanta Resources to hold talks on disputed Konkola Copper mines

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with Zambia since May, when the African country appointed liquidators to run KCM, saying it had breached the terms of its licence.
Vedanta Resources will meet Zambian President Edgar Lungu and his team on their visit to India this week for further discussion on its disputed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) asset, the Mumbai-listed company said on August 20.
Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with Zambia since May, when the African country appointed liquidators to run KCM, saying it had breached the terms of its licence."Vedanta looks forward to engaging with President Lungu and his team in India this week and to building on the discussions held last week in Lusaka," the miner said in a statement.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:37 pm