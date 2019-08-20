App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Zambian Prez, Vedanta Resources to hold talks on disputed Konkola Copper mines

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with Zambia since May, when the African country appointed liquidators to run KCM, saying it had breached the terms of its licence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vedanta Resources will meet Zambian President Edgar Lungu and his team on their visit to India this week for further discussion on its disputed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) asset, the Mumbai-listed company said on August 20.

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with Zambia since May, when the African country appointed liquidators to run KCM, saying it had breached the terms of its licence.

"Vedanta looks forward to engaging with President Lungu and his team in India this week and to building on the discussions held last week in Lusaka," the miner said in a statement.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Vedanta Resources

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.