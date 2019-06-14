App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yuvraj Singh's 2nd innings: Online fantasy cricket platform Baazi games signs on cricketer as brand ambassador

More and more online fanatsy gaming platforms are joining hands with cricketers to pique gamers' interest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rohit Sharma was looking in good touch but was dismissed in the 11th over after reaching 48 off 33 balls. Yuvraj Singh then decided to then break the shackles as he deposited Yuzvendra Chahal for three back-to-back sixes at the start of the 14th over but perished on the 4th delivery as he went for yet another big shot but holed out to Mohammed Siraj. Yuvraj made 23 off 12 and Mumbai were reduced to 124/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, is all set for a new innings with BalleBaazi.com, an online fantasy cricket platform.

Singh will interact with his fans on a personal level and compete with them on the platform, where gamers select teams comprising of their favourite players.

More and more online fantasy gaming platforms are joining hands with cricketers to pique gamers' interest.

Recently, former cricketer Kapil Dev came on board as a brand ambassador for Apne 11, a daily fantasy sports platform.

Dev too will be engaging with players who will be participating in the Kapil League. The highest scorer on Kapil Dev’s leader board will win Rs 25 lakh.

Dream 11, which is India's first gaming unicorn, roped in MS Dhoni in 2018 as the face of the company.

Similarly, Mobile Premier League (MPL), which is considered as the youngest mobile gaming platform, has Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador.

The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, were roped in as the brand ambassadors of HalaPlay, another fantasy sports platform.

CricPlay recently roped in Gautam Gambhir as its brand ambassador.

The online gaming industry is seeing a boom in India and sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Cup are fueling its growth.

According to experts, a real life parallel in the sports space helps the gaming industry garner more interest.

And when cricketers enter the gaming space, the interest for such platforms is bound to go up.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #Sports

