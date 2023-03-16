YUVIKA 2023: ISRO to begin registration for the Young Scientist Programme. Here're the details

Minimum participation will be ensured from each State / UT.

National space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising ‘YUva VIgyani KAryakram’ or YUVIKA, a ‘Young Scientist Programme’ for school children to impart basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications.

ISRO has chalked out this programme to "Catch them young". The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career, the agency said in a statement.

Minimum participation will be ensured from each State / UT. The programme is planned at seven centres of ISRO viz. Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun; Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram; Satish Dhavan Space Center (SDSC) Sriharikota; U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru; Space Application Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad; National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad; and North-East Space Application Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong.

Registration for the programme will start on March 20 and the programme will commence from May 15 to May 26, 2023.

The selection of participants in YUVIKA-2023 will be carried out based on:

