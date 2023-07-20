Yulu expands in Gurugram in last-mile delivery space

Yulu said it has enabled over 75 million green deliveries and benefited 50,000+ delivery partners across the country till date.

Shared electric two-wheeler platform Yulu on July 20 expanded its presence in Gurugram with the launch of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) offerings in the last-mile delivery space.

Yulu will start its operations in Gurugram with shared goods-mobility services, while the shared people-mobility services will be rolled out in due course, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said.

Gurugram is Yulu's fourth city after Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, where it already operates a shared fleet of over 25,000 electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm provides urban Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) in four cities and is supported by Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, Yuma Energy.

"Gurugram is a thriving city with a cosmopolitan mix of residents, a large and mature local service economy and rapidly developing infrastructure, all of which make it a great fit for a sustainable last-mile mobility service like Yulu, Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, of Yulu.

Gupta further said the company has established strong partnerships with delivery companies in Gurugram. Gupta further said the company has established strong partnerships with delivery companies in Gurugram.

Yuma Energy, a joint venture between Yulu and Magna, will deploy its network of AI-powered battery charging and swapping stations in Gurugram to power its shared EV fleet, the company said.

Yulu said it has enabled over 75 million green deliveries and benefited 50,000+ delivery partners across the country till date.