App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

YouTube music, YouTube Premium debut in India

YouTube on Tuesday launched both free and paid version of music platforms that will offer all genre of Indian music as well as western charts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

YouTube music platform will now be available in India to cash in on the rising data consumption and demand for Indian melodies across the globe, a director of Google's popular video service said Tuesday.

YouTube on Tuesday launched both free and paid version of music platforms that will offer all genre of Indian music as well as western charts.

"We are seeing lot of engagement across diverse set of content in India and India is exporting tremendous amount of music culture. We have seen explosive amount of growth in terms of consumption in India over last two years and I think it will be missed opportunity if we dont bring YouTube music experience or delay any further," You Tube Director of Product Management for Music Products T Jay Fowler told PTI.

Started in November 2015, YouTube Music had been available in around 29 countries. In India, YouTube has been only offering online videos.

related news

Fowler said that YouTube music app built for India is different from the app that is available in other parts of the world in terms of customisation that the company has done.

"In February we saw global most played artist chart. Indian artist were among top five. This has been consistent since last few number of months, what we are seeing is Indian music dominating globally. India is an amazing market for us. The product that we are launching in India is quite different from what we have launched elsewhere in the world," Fowler said.

According to YouTube, between March 1-7, the top three overall artists on the global top artists chart were all Indians- Neha Kakkar , Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu.

A year ago no videos featuring Indian artists hard surpassed 500 million views on YouTube but now eight videos have reached the milestone.

Over the last year artists like Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar have reached the YouTube music country charts in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, along with the global chart.

YouTube has announced free version of the music app which will be ad-supported. There will also be a paid version of the app, YouTube Music Premium for Rs 99 per month, that will allow users to play songs and videos in the background, while they toggle between apps, write a text message or lock their phone during a run.

YouTube Music Premium will also offers offline downloads and a completely ad-free experience.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 10:29 pm

tags #Business #India #Technology #YouTube Music #YouTube Music Premium

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP Govt Released Masood Azhar, Present NSA Doval Escorted Him, Rahul ...

Case Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for Addressing Jaish Chief as 'Masood ...

Fit-again Hardik Joins Mumbai Indians' Pre-tournament Camp

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Calls for Google Breakup in Australia

Wanted to Contest from Barrackpore as Voters are Angry With Sitting MP ...

Delhi Traffic Inspector Alleges DCP Madhur Verma Slapped, Abused Him f ...

In Wake of Ethiopia Airlines Crash, DGCA Bans Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Minerva Punjab Claim to Pull Out of Super Cup with Seven Other I-Leagu ...

Boeing says it has "full confidence" in its 737 MAX planes

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

IT Minister tells social media firms to prevent abuse

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Gold gains as dollar dips on tame US data; Brexit vote in focus

Multi-cornered poll battle in Jammu and Kashmir awaits: Lack of develo ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

New York Times calls Pulwama terror attack 'explosion' in headline: Wa ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now live in India with subscriptions st ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19: FC Goa set up final clash against Bengaluru FC despite lo ...

Nita Ambani honours police personnel, armed forces and their families ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas treats brother Siddharth's fiance Ishit ...

Akshay Kumar's Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh promotes Kesari with a ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.