App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube launches summer offers for students

The plans, Rs 59 for YouTube Music Premium and Rs 79 for YouTube Premium, effective May 29, will be available to full-time students from accredited colleges and universities in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Video streaming giant YouTube has launched student discounts for its paid platforms in India at Rs 59 for YouTube Music Premium and Rs 79 for YouTube Premium, effective May 29, as per a Mint report.

The plans include ad-free access to music hosted on the site and to YouTube originals (movies and series), and will be available to full-time students from accredited colleges and universities across the country, it added.

Free and paid versions of both the platforms launched in India in March. The move came just after Swedish music streaming giant Spotify entered the country in February.

YouTube Music Premium hit three million downloads within a week, against Spotify, which clocked one million downloads in the same period. However, domestic player Gaana remains the most favoured platform for Indians with 80 million users.

The student discount thus seems like a competitive move as currently Apple Music, JioSaavn and Gaana are priced similar to the non-discounted YouTube offerings at Rs 99 per month, while Spotify sits higher at Rs 119 per month.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #India #premium #student discounts #Video streaming #YouTube

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.