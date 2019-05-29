YouTube launches summer offers for students

Video streaming giant YouTube has launched student discounts for its paid platforms in India at Rs 59 for YouTube Music Premium and Rs 79 for YouTube Premium, effective May 29, as per a Mint report.

The plans include ad-free access to music hosted on the site and to YouTube originals (movies and series), and will be available to full-time students from accredited colleges and universities across the country, it added.

Free and paid versions of both the platforms launched in India in March. The move came just after Swedish music streaming giant Spotify entered the country in February.

YouTube Music Premium hit three million downloads within a week, against Spotify, which clocked one million downloads in the same period. However, domestic player Gaana remains the most favoured platform for Indians with 80 million users.

The student discount thus seems like a competitive move as currently Apple Music, JioSaavn and Gaana are priced similar to the non-discounted YouTube offerings at Rs 99 per month, while Spotify sits higher at Rs 119 per month.