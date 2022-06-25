YouTube India’s resignation letter is comedy gold: ‘Chaliye khatam karte hain’

Writing a resignation letter can be tough – but if you are at a loss for words, YouTube India is here to help you out. Earlier this week, the streaming platform shared an example of a “nice resignation” letter that gets the message across simply and succinctly.

“To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain! (Let’s end this now)” reads the single-sentence resignation – the latest in a long line of such hilarious letters that have been going viral on the microblogging platform of late.

Since being posted Thursday, the resignation letter has racked up nearly 9,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.

The letter plays on the catchphrase of popular YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji, who begins his videos by saying “Chaliye shuru karte hain.”

Bajaj Capital responded to the “nice resignation letter” with their own example.

And other Twitter users shared more examples of funny resignations



Some understood the tweet to be a dig at GodLike Esports which has been accused of player poaching by TSM



Earlier this month, an employee’s resignation letter to his boss had also gone viral online. In the letter, the employee requested a day off, citing an interview at another company.