YouTube can now be installed as a progressive web app: Here's all you need to know

This is different from the browser's manual overflow menu ‘Install’ button, which has been available for users.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST

Streaming service YouTube is now allowing users to install it as a Progressive Web App (PWA).

Many users have thus far reported noticing a plus-in-a-circle icon appearing directly in the Omnibox or the web address bar and have been receiving prompts to install the app.

This is different from the browser's manual overflow menu ‘Install’ button, which has been available for users, reports said.

How can users utilise this? 

Once the option is selected, notice a large red play logo in the app launcher. It will prompt them to open YouTube in a window that does not have the address bar and other UI elements.

Close

This will help users get a more dedicated experience, 9to5 Google reported.

The feature also allows for shelf pinning which will let users get access to the video that is playing at that moment.

YouTube Music and Google News were already present as Progressive Webs Apps.

While YouTube Music PWA came back in October 2019 its TV PWA service came only earlier this month.

Google has recently begun enforcing a new policy. This policy would require developers to provide some form of offline functionality to make this PWA install prompt appear at the top of the Chrome browser.
