You're Fired! Top CEOs who were ousted over sexual misconduct allegations

Here’s a list of prominent CEOs who were forced to leave their companies due to sexual misconduct allegations Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Steve Easterbrook – McDonald’s | Easterbrook was fired from McDonald’s over his consensual relationship with another employee. The company explained the move via a press release stating “[Easterbrook] violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.” Easterbrook acknowledged the relationship in an email to staff, saying it was a mistake. Here's a list of other prominent top executives who were forced to leave their companies over sexual misconduct. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Harvey Weinstein – The Weinstein Company | American film producer, Weinstein founded The Weinstein Company along with his brother Bob in 2005. In October 2017, a New York Times report detailed sexual harassment allegations against him. In the following months, numerous actors and models came forward and levelled sexual harassment allegations against the CEO. As a consequence, Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Travis Kalanick – Uber | In 2017, sexual harassment accusations began pouring out of Uber Technologies Inc, which raised pressure on the board of directors to reportedly fire Kalanick. He found himself in the eye of a storm as allegations began to surface that he knew about the sexual harassment and misconduct, but failed to do anything about it. He was forced to step down as CEO of the company he founded in 2009, but retained his seat on the company's board. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Mark Hurd – HP | Hurd took control of HP in April 2005 but was asked to step down five years later after sexual harassment charges were made against him by an outside contractor. His sudden departure cost HP shareholders billions of dollars in stock value. Internal inquiry at HP later cleared Hurd of sexual harassment but found him guilty of using HP’s resources inappropriately and lying about his relationship with the accuser. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Phaneesh Murthy – iGate | Murthy was sacked by IT company iGate in 2013 for violating company policy by failing to report a relationship with a fellow employee who claimed sexual harassment. He was also fired by Infosys back in 2002 on account of sexual harassment complaints against him. At iGate an investigation by outside legal counsel found him guilty of violating iGate’s policy as well as terms of his employment contract. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Brian Krzanich – Intel | Chipmaker’s Intel fired CEO Krzanich in June 2018 after an investigation found he had consensual relationship with an employee which was in breach of the company’s policy. Krzanich who was named CEO in May 2013 was found guilty of violating a policy that said managers cannot have relationships with people who report to them either directly or indirectly. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Roger Ailes – Fox News | The chairman and CEO of the cable news network was forced to resign after multiple reported accusations of sexual harassment by current and former Fox News employees in July 2016. Ailes was hired by Rupert Murdoch in 1996 to run the then fledgling Fox news network following a three-year stint as president of CNBC. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 5, 2019 09:51 am