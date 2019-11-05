You're Fired! Top CEOs who were ousted over sexual misconduct allegations

Travis Kalanick – Uber | In 2017, sexual harassment accusations began pouring out of Uber Technologies Inc, which raised pressure on the board of directors to reportedly fire Kalanick. He found himself in the eye of a storm as allegations began to surface that he knew about the sexual harassment and misconduct, but failed to do anything about it. He was forced to step down as CEO of the company he founded in 2009, but retained his seat on the company's board. (Image: Reuters)