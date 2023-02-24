 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'You should have politicians as friends and not business partners': DLF's KP Singh

Curated by : Aparna Banerjea
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

On the point about business and politics, the 92-year-old property baron mentioned that his biggest learning through political connections is to never get too involved in it.

KP Singh, 92, stepped back from active management after his wife's death in 2018.

"DLF has never crossed the line in doing business beyond the law," asserted company's chairman emeritus KP Singh while sharing his thoughts about his links and deals with politicians over the course of his journey to success.

Giving an example of his father's teachings, Singh, in an exclusive interview to CNBC TV-18, shared, "My father said politics and business don't go together," He even added, "You should have politicians as friends and well-wishers not business partners."

On the point that politics and business don't go together, Singh also mentioned that his biggest learning through political connections is to never get too involved in it.

Further, speaking exclusively about the 2011 Robert Vadra land deal, the DLF patriarch expressed that the company doesn't regret deal with Vadra. "Without that deal, DLF would have lost a of money," Singh added.