You might have to replace your old SBI ATM card: Here's why

State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its Indian customers to replace the magnetic stripes (magstripe) on their ATM-cum-debit cards that don’t have EMV chips.

The bank has asked its customers, who have ATM cards with magstripes, to shift to EMV chip debit cards by December 31, 2018.

A customer can check if their ATM card has an EMV chip by looking at the top left corner of the front side. If the card does not have a golden chip set, it is a magstripe ATM card and hence, needs to be replaced.

The bank has cited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines while asking customers to shit to cards with EMV chips.

In a tweet, the bank said, "As per the RBI guidelines, you are required to change your magstripe debit cards to EMV chip debit cards by the end of 2018."



Dear Customers, it’s time to make a shift. As per the RBI guidelines, you are required to change your Magstripe Debit Cards to EMV Chip Debit Cards by the end of 2018. The conversion process is absolutely safe and comes with no charges. Know more: https://t.co/hgDrKXlInp pic.twitter.com/QoLZZSQuEj

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 10, 2018

"The conversion process is absolutely safe and comes with no charges," the bank said.

The central bank had earlier ordered banks to issue only EMV chip-based and PIN-enabled debit and credit cards.

In a statement, SBI said, "all the magstripe debit cards which are in blocked state as on February 28, 2017 and to all such requests for blocking thereafter will remain blocked permanently."

"Instead free EMV Chip Cards have to be issued to them," the bank said.

SBI has said that affected customers will have to apply for a replacement EMV chip card through internet banking or by approaching their home branch.

Replying to a query on Twitter, SBI said that the cards will be replaced free of cost.

A magstripe card has a dark magnetic band on the rear side. The swipe card can be read by swiping past a magnetic reading head.

The EMV cards have a chip embedded in them. The data is stored in integrated circuits in addition to the magstripes. These cards are considered to be more secure and less prone to card skimming at ATM machines.