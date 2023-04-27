 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
You cannot succeed in India unless you are a purely India-based operation: Citroen brand CEO Thierry Koskas

Pavan Lall
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

Koskas told Moneycontrol exclusively that the company is evaluating the possibility of bringing in ethanol-compatible 'flex-fuel' engines; will double its number of dealerships; and could introduce a sedan here in the near future.

Global executives from Citroen to including global brand CEO Thierry Koskas visited New Delhi recently to launch the French marque’s all-new C3 Aircross SUV in the subcontinent. Citroen, acknowledged for historical innovations since the 1960s that include the hydropneumatic self-levelling suspension, has been one of the last major foreign entrants in the Indian market but its keen focus on SUVs indicates it is taking aim at the sweet spot of a fast-growing market. Koskas told Moneycontrol exclusively that the company is evaluating the possibility of bringing in ethanol-compatible 'flex-fuel' engines; will double its number of dealerships; and could introduce a sedan here in the near future. Edited excerpts from the interaction:

How has the ride here been so far and do you plan to expand your dealer network?

India is becoming one of the biggest markets in the world. We launched, as you know, the C3 here, of which 9,000 vehicles have been sold since sales began (in July 2022), in line with our expectations. We want to have steady growth, ensure the profitability of the business of all the older dealers. And obviously, with the addition of one more vehicle and addition of many new dealers, we expect to see the volumes to grow

We mean to double and then later triple the number of dealers and to have up to 100 before the end of the year (next calendar 2024).