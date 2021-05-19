MARKET NEWS

You can now enjoy doorstep banking from public sector banks; check details

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
Major government banks have formed PSB Alliance to jointly offer customers important banking services, including financial and non-financial services. So, if you are a customer of public sector banks (PSB), you can avail of doorstep banking.

The banks have engaged Atyati Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Integra Microsystem Pvt Ltd to provide doorstep banking through universal touchpoints. The service is available in 100 major centres across states, according to the website Psbdsb.in.

Using the DSP app or its web portal or by calling a toll free number, customers can avail of cash withdrawal among financial services. The customer's bank account number must be linked to Aadhaar, or an individual can also use his or her bank debit card for this service. Micro-ATM service will be provided byt the agent and the minimum and maximum transaction limit are Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Pick up of cheque, new cheque book request, delivery of account statement, pick up of form 15G or 15H are the non-financial services a customer can avail of. Through doorstep banking, customers can submit digital life certificates. Using Jeevan Pramaan App, DSB Agent will visit the doorstep of the customer and collect online life certificates. All these services are chargeable.

You can use multiple services of different banks at the same time, if you are a customer of different public sector banks with the same primary phone number.

Once the agent deposits the instruments with the designated bank branch, the DSB system will validate the service code of the customer and trigger a message "completed", which will be notified to the customer through Mobile App.
If requests are generated up to 3:00 PM, the agent will attend to it the same business day. For requests generated after this time, the agent will complete it the next business day.



Each PSB engaged different banking correspondents for doorstep banking services before the alliance. Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India are among 12 public sectors that are part of the alliance, according to the website.


 
TAGS: #Banks #Business #Companies #doorstep banking
first published: May 19, 2021 09:57 am

