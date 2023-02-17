 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Yokohama Rubber to invest additional $82 million to expand passenger car tyre production capacity

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

The additional capacity will be installed within the company's Visakhapatnam plant.

The new line is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will be capable of building passenger car tyres of up to 22 inches, Yokohama Rubber Co said.(Representative image)

Yokohama Rubber Co on Friday said it will invest an additional USD 82 million to expand passenger car tyre manufacturing capacity up to 4.5 million units next year to meet the increasing demand in the local market.

The additional capacity will be installed within the company's Visakhapatnam plant. The new line is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will be capable of building passenger car tyres of up to 22 inches, it said.

Yokohama Rubber's Indian subsidiary Yokohama India Pvt Ltd (YIN) has the annual capacity to produce 2.8 million tyres from its facility at Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

Besides, Yokohama Rubber has three production facilities for off-highway tyres, one each at Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Dahej (Gujarat) and Visakhpatnam (Andhra Pradesh).