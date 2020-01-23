App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yewale tea adulterated with dye tartrazine, says FDA

Yewale Food Products owns several tea shops in Pune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samples of Yewale tea masala contain tartrazine, an unsafe substance, used to dye the tea powder, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. Yewale Food Products owns several tea shops in Pune.

“We will seek state FDA commissioner’s (Mumbai) permission for filing a case regarding violation of the food act,” SS Deshmukh, FDA’s Joint Commissioner (Food), Pune division, told The Times of India.

The tea samples were sent to a food laboratory in Mysuru in November last year. The FDA had collected samples of tea powder, tea masala (pack and loose) and sugar from the company’s facility in Kondhwa. It had also seized stock worth Rs 5 lakh on suspicions of shortcomings in the product, the report said.

Close

Yewale Tea Director Navnath Yewale said the company was not aware of the new FDA findings and called it a conspiracy. “The analysis report of samples collected in September stated that there was nothing wrong. We use natural products and not any prohibited or banned substances,” Yewale told the paper.

related news

Apla Kandgule, a spokesperson for Yewale Food Products, denied the claims made in the FDA report. “We follow the food safety standards and rules, and samples are sent by us to laboratories routinely get a quality check. The FDA has earlier conducted an inspection at our centre, during which the samples were sent to the lab. The reports of these labs are clear and we are unaware about the lab reports from Mysuru,” she said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 11:03 am

tags #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.