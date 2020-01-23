Yewale tea adulterated with dye tartrazine, says FDA

Samples of Yewale tea masala contain tartrazine, an unsafe substance, used to dye the tea powder, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. Yewale Food Products owns several tea shops in Pune.

“We will seek state FDA commissioner’s (Mumbai) permission for filing a case regarding violation of the food act,” SS Deshmukh, FDA’s Joint Commissioner (Food), Pune division, told The Times of India.

The tea samples were sent to a food laboratory in Mysuru in November last year. The FDA had collected samples of tea powder, tea masala (pack and loose) and sugar from the company’s facility in Kondhwa. It had also seized stock worth Rs 5 lakh on suspicions of shortcomings in the product, the report said.

Yewale Tea Director Navnath Yewale said the company was not aware of the new FDA findings and called it a conspiracy. “The analysis report of samples collected in September stated that there was nothing wrong. We use natural products and not any prohibited or banned substances,” Yewale told the paper.