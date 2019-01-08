App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Yet another top-level executive quits Infosys

However, Infosys declined to comment on Singh's exit. Singh was managing a portfolio of around USD 1.5 billion under his vertical. This comes after consulting global head Ken Toombs quit in October last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Another top-level executive of India's second largest software services company, Infosys has tendered his resignation after close to a two decade-long stint. Sudip Singh, the global head of the energy, utilities, resources and services unit of Infosys has quit the company.

Prior to Toombs, in August, the most prominent company executive M D Ranganath had put in his papers as the Chief Financial Officer. Singh has the distinction of growing the business from a mere USD 100 million to nearly USD 750 million in revenues.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys

