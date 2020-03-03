App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank's hunt for a foreign investor hits regulatory hurdle: Report

Some domestic companies are also interested in investing in Yes Bank but are being watchful, a source said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank's potential investors are unsure if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will permit foreign ownership above 74 percent, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The bank had received non-binding expressions of interest (EoIs) from foreign investors such as JC Flowers and Tilden Park Capital Management in February.

Interested overseas companies are seeking a preferential issue at a price lower than the formula fixed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which the market regulator may not agreed to, the article quotes a source as saying.

Close

The interested foreign entities are working on preferential or rights issue to lower their average price, the report said.

related news

Yes Bank has also approached some domestic financial institutions such as  State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, HDFC, and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), sources said.

Some domestic companies are also interested in investing in Yes Bank but are being watchful, the source added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #Business #stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.