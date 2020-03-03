Yes Bank's hunt for a foreign investor hits regulatory hurdle: Report

Yes Bank's potential investors are unsure if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will permit foreign ownership above 74 percent, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The bank had received non-binding expressions of interest (EoIs) from foreign investors such as JC Flowers and Tilden Park Capital Management in February.

Interested overseas companies are seeking a preferential issue at a price lower than the formula fixed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which the market regulator may not agreed to, the article quotes a source as saying.

The interested foreign entities are working on preferential or rights issue to lower their average price, the report said.

Yes Bank has also approached some domestic financial institutions such as State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, HDFC, and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), sources said.

Some domestic companies are also interested in investing in Yes Bank but are being watchful, the source added.