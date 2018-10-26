App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank's CEO search panel finalises potential candidate profile

Earlier this month, the private sector lender appointed US-based headhunter Korn Ferry to assist a panel searching for a successor of Kapoor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Yes Bank on October 26 said the panel looking for a successor to MD and CEO Rana Kapoor has the finalised potential candidate profile.

The Reserve Bank has refused to extend the tenure of Kapoor beyond January 31, 2019.

Earlier this month, the private sector lender appointed US-based head hunter Korn Ferry to assist a panel searching for a successor of Kapoor.

The bank's 'Search & Selection Committee' is headed by Independent Director Brahm Dutt.

"The committee finalised the potential candidate profile. Korn Ferry also shared a representative list of candidate pool, based on initial industry mapping," Yes Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

In September, the Yes Bank's board sought at least a three-month extension for Kapoor from the RBI beyond January 31, 2019, stating that finding a suitable successor is a "time consuming challenge".

Last week, the Reserve Bank refused to grant more time to Kapoor and asked the lender to appoint his successor latest by February 1, 2019.

Kapoor has been at the helm of Yes Bank since its inception in 2004.

Shares of Yes Bank on October 26 ended lower by almost 9 percent after the company reported a decline in net profit for the quarter ended September.

The stock plummeted 8.97 percent to close at Rs 180.55 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #Business #India #Yes Bank

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.