Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank unable to pay interest on Upper Tier II bonds

The bank earlier requested RBI, in a communication dated May 27, an approval for payment of Interest due as on June 29, for the Upper Tier II Bonds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said no to Yes Bank’s request for payment of interest due as on June 29 for Upper Tier II bonds on account of inadequate capital levels, the bank said in an exchange filing on June 20.

Therefore, the bank would be unable to pay Interest/coupon of 10.25 percent on the Upper Tier II Bonds due for payment on June 29, Yes Bank said.

“In terms of Information Memorandum dated June 25, 2012 under which the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds are issued, the Interest amount due and remaining unpaid shall be accumulated and be paid by the Bank later, subject to Bank complying with the stipulated regulatory requirement,” the bank said.

Close

The bank earlier requested RBI, in a communication dated May 27, an approval for payment of Interest due as on June 29, for the Upper Tier II Bonds.

“In continuation, we would like to inform that Reserve Bank of India has expressed its inability to accede to Bank’s request for payment of Interest due as on June 29, 2020, since the Bank does not meet the minimum capital requirements currently.” The bank said.

