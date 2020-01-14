Yes Bank to hold EGM on February 7; lender to seek shareholders nod to raise share capital

Yes Bank will hold its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at 11 am on February 7.

According to a release, the bank stated it will seek shareholders' approval to raise its authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore at the EGM.

The lender's board, on January 10, approved a plan to raise fresh capital of Rs 10,000 crore via a mix of debt and equity. It also turned down Canadian industrialist Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion investment bid. Meanwhile, the board announced that it would further consider the $500 million offer from Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group at its next meeting.

In a separate statement last week, Yes Bank informed the exchanges that its Independent Director Uttam Prakash Agarwal submitted his resignation after having expressed his concerns over the bank's ongoing fundraising exercise.

