Yes Bank: Timely capital infusion allays PCA fears

A fresh equity infusion for Yes Bank, which was in dire need of capital, would not only breathe life back into the bank and set it on a turnaround path, but also allay fears of going under the regulator’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA), analysts said.

“Capital was the need of the hour and there were fears that the bank may go under PCA in coming quarters if its capital adequacy levels kept slipping and if it is not successful in raising funds soon,” said an analyst with a private brokerage firm.

Yes Bank on October 31 informed the stock exchanges that it had received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor. The proposed investment will be done through the issuance of fresh equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals as well as approval from the bank’s board and shareholders.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio had slipped to 15.7 percent as on June 30 from 16.5 percent in the previous quarter and 17.3 percent in the same quarter last year.

Its Common Equity Tier-1 ratio deteriorated to eight percent in the second quarter from 8.4 percent in the previous quarter and 9.5 percent in the same period last year.

Apart from capital, the bank also needs to keep its asset quality from deteriorating further and control further slippages, an analyst said.

Yes Bank’s bad loans have risen sharply over the past year. In the April-June quarter, its gross non-performing ratio (NPA) was at 5.01 percent and net NPA ratio at 2.91 percent, as compared to 1.31 percent and 0.59 percent, respectively, in the same quarter last year.

Yes Bank is scheduled to announce its second quarter results on November 1.

In August this year, Yes Bank had raised Rs 1,930 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 83.55 per share.

But the stock kept sliding subsequent to the share placement, mainly on concerns over Yes Bank’s exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

