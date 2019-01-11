App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank ties up with Kia Motors

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between both the companies, Yes Bank will offer financing and banking solutions to Kia car dealers with products such as term loans, cash credit and inventory funding.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday said it has inked a pact with Kia Motors for finance and banking solutions.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between both the companies, Yes Bank will offer financing and banking solutions to Kia car dealers with products such as term loans, cash credit and inventory funding.

It will also offer loans to the end-consumers of the automaker, which is set to enter the Indian market by the second half of 2019 with an SUV.

Through the partnership, the bank will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to Kia Motors India.

Besides, Yes Bank will also work towards developing exclusive digital banking solutions for Kia Motors in India.

"The bank has been working with various auto players to provide innovative finance solutions, thereby further strengthening our position in the competitive value-driven car segment and also contributing to the growth of the segment in the country," Yes Bank Senior Group President and Head (Retail and Business Banking) Pralay Mondal said in a statement.

Kia Motors India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kookhyun Shim said the partnership with Yes Bank will definitely set the benchmark of premium and hassle-free Kia experience.
