Yes Bank suspects certain investments made by Dish TV are 'dubious'

Yes Bank "strongly suspects" that certain investments made by Dish TV are "dubious", CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The lender suspects that certain related party transactions are unreported by Dish TV, and wants to conduct a forensic audit on the nature of the investments, the news channel reported.

Yes Bank is concerned about Dish TV's Rs 1,378 crore investment in OTT platform Watcho, the report said.

Yes Bank told CNBC-TV18 that it won't make any further comments than what is in the public domain.

Yes Bank, which holds a stake in Dish TV, had recently sought removal of Dish TV's directors and managing director. In a notice, Yes Bank said Dish TV's board was not adhering to good corporate governance standards.

The lender sought the removal of Dr Rashmi Aggarwal, Shankar Aggarwal, Ashok Mathai Kurien and Bhagwan Das Narang as directors, along with Jawahar Lal Goel as Managing Director of the company.

"The Board is not acting in line with good corporate governance standards and is not a fair representation of the incumbent significant shareholders of the Company being various banks and financial institutions holding about 45 percent shareholding in the Company," it stated in the notice.

