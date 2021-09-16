MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Yes Bank suspects certain investments made by Dish TV are 'dubious'

Yes Bank suspects certain investments made by Dish TV are "dubious", CNBC-TV18 has reported.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
YES Bank.

YES Bank.

Yes Bank "strongly suspects" that certain investments made by Dish TV are "dubious", CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The lender suspects that certain related party transactions are unreported by Dish TV, and wants to conduct a forensic audit on the nature of the investments, the news channel reported.

Yes Bank is concerned about Dish TV's Rs 1,378 crore investment in OTT platform Watcho, the report said.

Yes Bank told CNBC-TV18 that it won't make any further comments than what is in the public domain.

Yes Bank, which holds a stake in Dish TV, had recently sought removal of Dish TV's directors and managing director. In a notice, Yes Bank said Dish TV's board was not adhering to good corporate governance standards.

Close

The lender sought the removal of Dr Rashmi Aggarwal, Shankar Aggarwal, Ashok Mathai Kurien and Bhagwan Das Narang as directors, along with Jawahar Lal Goel as Managing Director of the company.

"The Board is not acting in line with good corporate governance standards and is not a fair representation of the incumbent significant shareholders of the Company being various banks and financial institutions holding about 45 percent shareholding in the Company," it stated in the notice.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Yes Bank
first published: Sep 16, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.