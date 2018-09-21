App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank slapped with Rs 38 crore in GST fines for violating domestic remittances norms

A bank official, however, said the money has been paid "in protest" and the lender believes that it has not violated any norms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Another factor that contributed to the fall was the selloff in Yes Bank after RBI denied CEO and MD Rana Kapoor an extension of his tenure
Another factor that contributed to the fall was the selloff in Yes Bank after RBI denied CEO and MD Rana Kapoor an extension of his tenure
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Midsized private sector lender Yes Bank has paid Rs 38 crore in fines to the GST department for alleged violations in domestic remittances, officials said Friday.

A bank official, however, said the money has been paid "in protest" and the lender believes that it has not violated any norms.

The bank, which saw Friday its stocks bleed as much as over 35 percent intra-day and close with a loss of 29 percent after news came out that the RBI has asked incumbent CEO Rana Kapoor to step aside by end of next January, has paid the fine earlier this week.

Many peers have received similar demands and the "in protest" protest payment will be taken to its logical end, the officials added.

The issue relates to remittances by migrants from urban pockets to their homes in rural areas. The tax department feels the bank has violated norms and under-paid the tax, while the bank feels the opposite.

Over Rs 32 crore has been paid to the GST department, while Rs 6 crore has been paid in service tax which has been replaced by GST from July 2017.

The Yes Bank official claimed that there was no formal demand or even a showcause notice to the bank and the payment was made on the basis of the demand made during "bilateral meetings" with the tax authorities.

A bank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Business #GST #India #Yes Bank

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.