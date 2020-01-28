App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

The lender sold the shares at an average price of Rs 1.91 apiece, which took the total deal value to over Rs 5.77 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Yes Bank on January 28 offloaded shares worth over Rs 5.7 crore in Reliance Power through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 3,02,59,855 shares, representing 1.07 percent of the total shares of Reliance Power, were sold by the private lender.

The buyer, however, could not be ascertained.

Shares of Reliance Power on Tuesday closed 5 percent lower at Rs 1.9 on the NSE.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Reliance Power #Yes Bank

