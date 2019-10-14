App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank sells 6.56% stake in Fortis Healthcare for Rs 645-cr

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 130.27, valuing the transaction size at Rs 645.09 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Yes Bank on October 14 offloaded 6.56 per cent stake in leading hospital chain Fortis Healthcare for a little over Rs 645 crore through an open market transaction. After the sale, the lender now holds just 1,850 shares in the hospital chain, latest shareholding data available with the BSE showed.

According to the bulk deal data on the exchange, the lender sold 4,95,19,990 shares amounting to 6.559 per cent stake of Fortis.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 130.27, valuing the transaction size at Rs 645.09 crore.

Close

Eastspring Investments was one of the buyers that purchased the shares of the healthcare company.

related news

At the end of September quarter, Yes Bank owned 4,95,21,840 scrips or 6.56 per cent shareholding in Fortis.

Earlier in June, the bank said it reduced its stake in Fortis by around 2 per cent in various tranches between December 2018 and June 2019.

On the BSE, shares of Yes Bank ended 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 40 while Fortis closed the counter at Rs 130.55 losing 5.36 per cent.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #Business #Fortis Healthcare #Market news #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.