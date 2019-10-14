Yes Bank sells 6.56% stake in Fortis Healthcare for Rs 645-cr

Private sector lender Yes Bank on October 14 offloaded 6.56 per cent stake in leading hospital chain Fortis Healthcare for a little over Rs 645 crore through an open market transaction. After the sale, the lender now holds just 1,850 shares in the hospital chain, latest shareholding data available with the BSE showed.

According to the bulk deal data on the exchange, the lender sold 4,95,19,990 shares amounting to 6.559 per cent stake of Fortis.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 130.27, valuing the transaction size at Rs 645.09 crore.

Eastspring Investments was one of the buyers that purchased the shares of the healthcare company.

At the end of September quarter, Yes Bank owned 4,95,21,840 scrips or 6.56 per cent shareholding in Fortis.

Earlier in June, the bank said it reduced its stake in Fortis by around 2 per cent in various tranches between December 2018 and June 2019.