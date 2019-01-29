App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank seeks RBI approval for appointment Board Director on Interim Special Duty

the Board Director on Interim Special Duty will take up the responsibilities of MD & CEO till Ravneet Gill, Yes Bank’s newly appointed CEO and MD, assumes office in March, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The board of Yes Bank has announced that it has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a senior board director  to temporarily hold the office of 'Board Director on Interim Special Duty'

According to a release, the board director on interim special duty  will take up the responsibilities of MD and CEO from February 1, 2019 till Ravneet Gill, Yes Bank’s newly appointed CEO and MD, assumes office in March, 2019.

Yes Bank had earlier named Ravneet Gill as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer after it had on January 10 proposed the names of two candidates shortlisted for the position of MD and CEO to Reserve Bank of India for approval.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:50 pm

