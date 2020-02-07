Yes Bank gets shareholder approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore

Yes Bank, on February 7 said it has secured shareholders' approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities.

The bank also got the approval of its shareholders to increase the authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore, up from Rs 800 crore.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill had approached Cantor Fitzgerald, IDFC Securities, and Ambit Capital to raise $2 billion to bolster its capital buffers.

Shares of the bank have been volatile over worries on whether it can get the necessary funds to secure its capital adequacy.

The bank has been trying to raise funds but has not yet decided on an investor, and has held discussions with many potential investors.

It recently decided not to proceed with the offer from Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings for a proposed investment in the bank, but the board is willing to favorably consider the offer of $500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group in next board meeting.