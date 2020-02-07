App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank gets shareholder approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore

Shares of the bank have been volatile over worries on whether it can get the necessary funds to secure its capital adequacy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank, on February 7 said it has secured shareholders' approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities.

The bank also got the approval of its shareholders to increase the authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore, up from Rs 800 crore.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill had approached Cantor Fitzgerald, IDFC Securities, and Ambit Capital to raise $2 billion to bolster its capital buffers.

Close

Shares of the bank have been volatile over worries on whether it can get the necessary funds to secure its capital adequacy.

related news

The bank has been trying to raise funds but has not yet decided on an investor, and has held discussions with many potential investors.

It recently decided not to proceed with the offer from Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings for a proposed investment in the bank, but the board is willing to favorably consider the offer of $500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group in next board meeting.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:27 pm

tags #Yes Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.