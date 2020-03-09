App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank scam: CBI carries out searches at 7 locations

Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The CBI carried out searches at seven locations on March 9 in connection with the Yes Bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of its co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL, officials said. Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai, they said.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL promoter, for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them, they said.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

Close
In return, Wadhawan allegedly "paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, they said.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Business #CBI #DHFL #India #Rana Kapoor #Yes Bank

