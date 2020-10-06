172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|yes-bank-says-deposits-grew-16-since-june-quarter-5922371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank says deposits grew 16% since June quarter

Yes Bank was bailed out by a clutch of banks in March this year following a financial crisis.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Private sector lender, Yes Bank on Monday said its total deposit base rose 15.7 per cent since June quarter. Total deposits grew to Rs 135815 crore as on September 30 compared with Rs 117360 crore at the end of June quarter.

Loans and advances have however largely remained flat, growing by just 1.4 per cent, the bank said in a communication to exchanges. Total advances grew to Rs 166854 crore at the end of September 30 from Rs 164510 at the end of June 30, the bank said.

Of the total deposits, current account and savings accounts deposits grew by 11.2 per cent in the quarter to Rs 33713 crore at the end of September quarter from Rs 30326 crore as on June 30.

CASA, as a percentage of total deposits, slipped to 26.2 per cent at the end of September 30 from 28 per cent at the end of previous quarter. Liquidity coverage ratio, a key financial indicator, stood at 105.4 per cent at the end of September quarter compared with 114.1 per cent in the previous quarter, the bank said.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 12:07 pm

