Yes bank saga: Madhu Kapur family withdraws lawsuit against bank in Bombay High Court

Madhu Kapur's family, who recently wrote to Yes Bank consenting to reclassify their shareholding in the bank as ‘non-promoter shareholders’, has now withdrawn an earlier suit filed against the bank management in Bombay High Court, according to an exchange communication.

Kapurs had filed the affidavit seeking recognition and right to participate in the management of the bank, restrain individual directors from acting as such or holding themselves out as directors of the bank and restrain the bank from making or continuing with any application to any regulator/authorities for reclassifying their shareholding into a non-promoter shareholding.

However, Kapurs later decided to exit the status of promoters in Yes Bank ending a prolonged power struggle. “Further, vide our communication dated May 30, 2020, the Bank had informed the Stock Exchange that the Plaintiffs (Madhu Kapur family) have consented to reclassify their shareholding in the Bank as ‘non-promoter shareholders’ (i.e. public shareholders),” said the exchange note.

“The Plaintiffs have now withdrawn the Suit filed against the Defendants, which has been allowed by Hon’ble Bombay High Court vide Order dated June 09, 2020,” said the exchange note.

Yes Bank was bailed out by a bank consortium led by State Bank of India early this year after the intervention of the Reserve Bank of India and the government.

The hurried bail out was necessitated after the bank plunged into the state of a financial failure no account of alleged financial irregularities by previous management and high bad loans.