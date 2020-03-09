Yes Bank saga: ED provisionally attaches painting bought by Rana Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate on March 9 provisionally attached the painting that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had bought from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ED, which suspects the money used for the purchase to be proceeds of crime, took the portrait to its Mumbai Zonal office from Kapoor’s residence.

Priyanka Gandhi had reportedly sold the painting of her father Rajiv Gandhi to Kapoor for Rs 2 crore in 2010 during the UPA regime. The painting was given to Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 at the ceremony of the Congress Party’s centenary celebrations.

Priyanka Gandhi had also later written to Kapoor thanking him for the buying the portrait. The letter said: "Thank you for purchasing the portrait of my father, Shri Rajiv Gandhi painted by Shri MF Hussain which was presented to him in 1985 at the ceremony of Congress Party’s centenary celebrations and is present in my ownership and possession."

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

The letter further stated: "I acknowledge receipt of a letter dated June 3, 2010, as well as your payment by cheque dated June 3, 2010, drawn on your HSBC account of Rs 2 crore, representing full and final payment toward subject painting."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at seven places including Rana Kapoor’s residence and his daughter’s house earlier today. It has also raided two offices of Doit Urban Ventures India (owned by Rana Kapoor’s daughters), DHFL headquarter and residence of Kapil Wadhawan.

CBI has already registered FIRs and is in the process of issuing Look Out Circulars (Notice) against Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters -- Roshni, Radha, Rakhi, and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. FIR have also been registered against DHFL, Doit Urban Venture (DUVPL), RAB Enterprise, Morgan Credit and RKW Developers.

This is second set of LOC opened against the people named above. The earlier LOC issued by the ED had led to Roshni Kapoor being detained at Mumbai International Airport on March 8.

Between April to June 2018, Yes bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in the short term debentures of DHFL. As per the CBI FIR, Wadhawan paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor and his family members in the garb of loan of Rs 600 given by DHFL to Doit Urban Ventures.

A CBI source told Moneycontrol that, "DHFL had sanctioned and disbursed a loan of Rs 600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures India in the year 2018 for the repayment of an earlier loan of Rs 300 crore and rest for general corporate purpose. Against that loan, five properties were given as collateral by DUVPL. On the instructions of Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL arrived at the valuation of this property on the basis of future development potential, at Rs 735 crores when the acquisition cost was only Rs 39.66 crore".