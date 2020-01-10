Yes Bank to raise Rs 10,000cr via mix of equity, debt; board rejects Erwin Singh Braich's investment proposal

The board of Yes Bank on January 10 approved raising Rs 10,000 crore via a mix of debt and equity.

The board also decided to not proceed with the proposed investment offer of Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings.

The bank's release to the stock exchange said: the board of directors at the meeting today approved "raising of funds up to Rs. 10,000 Crore, in one or more h·anches, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit, by way of issuance of securities including but not limited through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)/American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)/or any other methods on private placement basis."

"The bank has received an updated proposal from the Investor extending the validity of its offer until January 31, 2020, for the Bank's consideration and further evaluation. However, the Board has decided not to proceed with the offer," the bank said on Erwin Singh's offer.

Canadian industrialist and philanthropist Braich, founder of The Braich Group of Companies and Trusts, had made a $1.2 billion bid on December 10, 2019.

The board also decided that the investment offer of $500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group will be taken up in the next board meeting as the relevant conditions precedent could not be completed as on the date.