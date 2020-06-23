Yes Bank receives approval to raise Rs 15,000 crore through FPO: Report

Yes Bank has received approval to raise as much Rs 15,000 crore though its follow-on public offer (FPO) in the second week of July.

The lender has begun meeting potential investors to sell the issue, according to a Business Standard report.

The issue will be launched at a significant discount to the current market price to make it more attractive to investors.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The issue will have an anchor investor component of up to Rs 4,500 crore and will be managed by SBICAPS, sources told the Business Standard.

Investors have asked Yes Bank to get its accounts in order before the FPO's launch, a source told the publication.

The bank's fundraising committee will review investors' demands at a meeting next week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on June 22, asked Yes Bank not to pay interest on tier-2 bonds due on June 29 as its capital levels are below the mandatory threshold.

Interest payments on the bank's 10.25 per cent unsecured non-convertible upper tier-II bonds issued in 2012 is due on June 29 and the city-based lender had sought the RBI nod to honour the same.

(With inputs from PTI)