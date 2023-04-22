 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank Q4 Results: Three important highlights from the earnings report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 202 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decline of almost 45 percent on a YoY basis

YES Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Private lender Yes Bank on April 22 announced its results for the quarter ending March 2023. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 202 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a decline of almost 45 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Here are three key highlights from Yes Bank's earnings report card for the quarter ending March 2023:

PAT growth

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 202 crore, a near 45 percent drop from Rs 367 crore in the same period a year earlier, as provisions for bad loans increased.