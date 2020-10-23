Yes Bank Q2 results: Back on track, yet bad loans remain elevated

Yes Bank has shown improvement across all departments in the second quarter results. The bank has returned to the profit path, attempts to regain depositor-confidence is on track, capital adequacy levels have gone up following the capital raise. The bank, which was bailed out on March 13 by a bank consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI), has largely done well in setting the house in order and put its tumultuous past behind.

What needs a closer look here is the trends in Yes Bank’s bad loan portfolio. The Gross NPAs (non-performing assets) at 16.9 percent remain high although there is a slight improvement compared with the preceding quarter at 17.3 percent. Even then, the GNPA levels are almost at the same level as that of March. And, the 16.9 percent doesn’t reflect the actual number.

Like other lenders, Yes Bank too has not classified borrowal accounts that are standard as on August 31 as NPAs. This is because a recent Supreme Court order prohibits banks from tagging loans that are standard as on August 31 as NPAs till a final court order. If that is adjusted, the actual bad loan numbers will be even higher.

The bank has clarified that advances to borrowers aggregating to Rs 2,391 crore have not been classified as NPA due to the Supreme Court’s interim order. Excluding this, total overdue exposure greater than 30 days stands at Rs 6,716 crore. Total aggregate COVID-related provision stands at Rs1,918 crore.

Look closer, and one will see that the composition of NPAs remains sticky in the corporate loan segment. Of the toal Rs 32,344 crore gross NPAs, Rs31,124 crore is in the corporate book as on September, 30. This chunk has largely remained the same since March. The next is NPAs from loans given to medium enterprises, at Rs 459 crore. This quantum has moved up from Rs 441 crore in June and Rs 280 crore in March. Similarly, bad loans in SME (small and medium enterprises) segment has moved up to Rs 427 crore from Rs 380 crore in June.

The good news is retail NPAs have come down to Rs 335 crore from Rs 455 crore in the preceding quarter and a little over Rs 500 crore in March. Going ahead, the bank will have to clean up its corporate NPA book and look for fresh slippages as the lingering impact of COVID-19 takes a toll across borrower segments.

On the positive side, capital adequacy has improved remarkably. This is because during the quarter the bank raised Rs 15,000 crore of equity capital through a Further Public Offering (FPO). The common equity tier I ratio has now improved to 13.5 percent from 6.6 percent and 6.3 percent in March.

Depositor confidence is clearly returning. The bank has reported that deposit mobilisation at Rs 1,35,815 crore, a growth of 15.7 percent Q-o-Q and 28.9 percent over six months period (since the bailout happened). On the advances side, retail is picking up—now at 24 percent, slightly higher than the previous quarter. But a high chunk of corporate loans continues at 56 percent. The bank will have to bring down the wholesale component and boost the retail portfolio going ahead.

It isn’t an exaggeration to say that backed by half of the Indian banking industry, Yes Bank’s new management under former SBI executive Prashant Kumar has managed to get the lender back on the growth track. The bank, however, needs to be cautious to continue the clean-up of the wholesale portfolio and guard against the fresh COVID-19 uncertainties.