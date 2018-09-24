Yes Bank's board may not find it easy to find new CEO — Here's why

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked Yes Bank to cut short the tenure of its chief executive officer Rana Kapoor, who has been heading the bank since 2004. Now, the lender has to start looking for a new person for the job. The bank’s board will meet on September 25 to discuss the way forward.

The bank’s warring promoters Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur, and the articles of association (AoA) they signed may come in the way of finding a new CEO.

The bank will set up an independent search committee, which will make a list of prospective CEOs to lead the bank before Kapoor leaves on January 31, sources told Livemint. They added that the bank will ask for more details from RBI regarding the decision of Kapoor’s tenure.

“Even though RBI as the regulator has the power to approve or disapprove any bank CEO’s appointment, the bank’s board will seek satisfactory answers from RBI and the reason behind the regulator’s sudden change in stance,” the sources said.

What is an AoA and how is it important in Yes Bank’s case?

A company’s articles of association is a document which defines the responsibilities of a director, the kind of business that has to be undertaken and the means by which shareholders exert control over the board of directors.

Yes Bank’s AoA was agreed upon by the bank’s promoters in 2005 and amended in September 2017. According to the document, the MD and CEO will not be subject to ‘retirement by rotation’, but to the provision of the contracts between them and the company. Anyone in the position of Yes Bank’s CEO (Kapoor, as of now) is protected from automatic retirement by this document.

Retirement by rotation is the process by which one-third of a company’s directors have to quit at each annual general meeting and seek re-election.

Under Section 127 (A), the board has to follow the recommendations of the promoters to seek a whole-time director or CEO.

After Yes Bank co-founder Ashok Kapur was killed in 2008 terrorist attacks, his wife Madhu Kapur and daughter Shagun Gogia approached the Bombay high court demanding more authority in appointing and nominating directors. A single bench of the HC ruled that the promoters have to follow AoA.

Gogia told Livemint that the board can look for a successor without the approval of promoters. It will, however, need an approval from the RBI.

Lawyers, however, have a different opinion. "Considering the Bombay HC and the clauses of AoA, the bank’s board has no option but to compulsorily take both the promoters’ consent before appointing a new CEO, irrespective of how the CEO is appointed. The bank will, otherwise, be in violation of the High Court’s ruling," Mona Bhide, partner at a law firm, said.

Another lawyer, Sandeep Parekh, said that disagreement on the name between any of the two promoters may mean that the whole process will have to be restarted.

Yes Bank had said in a filing that the RBI has approved Kapoor’s re-appointment till further notice. His tenure was going to end on September 1, 2018.