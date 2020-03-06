App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank problem bank-specific, not sectoral: SBI chief

"This is not a sectoral problem. It is a bank-specific problem," he said. "The RBI will take all steps to ensure financial stability."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A day after the RBI superseded the board of India's fourth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday said the problem at hand is lender-specific and not sectoral. On March 5, the SBI board gave its "in-principle" approval to exploring investment opportunities in Yes Bank.

"The RBI has said they will come out with a restructuring plan (for Yes Bank)," Kumar told reporters after meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The resolution will come "very shortly," he said without elaborating.

Close

The Reserve Bank on March 5 placed Yes Bank under a moratorium and imposed limits on withdrawals.

related news

"This is not a sectoral problem. It is a bank-specific problem," he said. "The RBI will take all steps to ensure financial stability."

On SBI picking up a stake in Yes Bank, he said the lender already has an in-principle approval for doing so.

"If SBI has to pick up a stake in Yes Bank, we have an in-principle approval for that," he said.

The RBI has capped withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 for the next one month and imposed strict limits on operations after the cash-starved lender faced "regular outflow of liquidity" after an effort to raise new capital failed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Business #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rajnish Kumar #RBI #SBI #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.