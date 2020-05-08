App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:10 PM IST

Yes Bank plans second funding round, to raise Rs 5,000 crore

Yes Bank may look at various options including QIP, rights issue and preference issue.

Yes Bank has kick-started the process for the second tranche of capital raising and is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The bank may look at various options including QIP, rights issue, and preference issue.

According to sources, the private lender has appointed six merchant bankers for its proposed capital raising. These are Axis Capital, Kotak Investment Banking, SBI CAPS, Bank of America, Citi and HSBC Capital Market.

The bank has approvals in place to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore, which will take care of the bank's capital requirement for three years.

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on May 8, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Yes Bank

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.