MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Yes Bank partners with Salesforce to accelerate retail growth to enhance customer experience

The collaboration aims to engage customers with a unified experience and drive aggressive retail led growth for Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 04:06 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank, on December 23, announced a collaboration with Salesforce to build a next-generation technology platform to power the retail lending business, in line with the bank’s strategy to further scale up its retail assets portfolio. Yes Bank is the first bank in India to move to Salesforce for Loan origination and processing.

The collaboration aims to engage customers with a unified experience and drive aggressive retail led growth for the bank.

Software is a global leader in Customer Relationship Management.

As per the press release, the deployment of the Salesforce Loan Origination System for retail banking will enable the Bank to provide personalized solutions and connected banking experiences for consumers across segments.

It will bolster the Bank’s capacity to process higher volumes of loan applications through enhanced automations and progressive API integrations while also eliminating manual processes in the loan cycle – thereby reducing the turnaround time (TAT) for improved customer satisfaction.

Close

Related stories

Leveraging on the digital capabilities, the Bank will be able to speedily launch a new range of innovative products and services to support the evolving needs of customers.

The platform will also enhance collaborative innovation within the Bank, providing the Bank’s employees from relationship managers to loan disbursement officers and risk managers, with a unified view of their customer’s portfolio and improved agility in offering customized digital solutions.

"YES BANK has the vision to deliver renewed and unified experiences to customers by building long-lasting relationships, and Salesforce is excited and proud to be collaborating with them on their digital transformation journey to power the retail lending business for India. The new normal has reinforced the importance of the customer and businesses need to focus on long-term relationships ensuring customer wellness,” Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said.

Speaking on the collaboration, Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar said, “As an innovative, forward-looking customer-centric Bank, we are cognizant about the importance of investing in technology to drive operational efficiency, optimize costs and accelerate business growth. We look forward to driving further innovations through the Salesforce ecosystem that will benefit our customers, thereby accelerating the Bank’s growth journey towards doubling retail and SME business by December, 2023. The collaboration reflects our commitment to further scale-up our digital and technology capabilities to deliver a personalized and secure customer experience. By bringing together our potential synergies, we now have a clear path ahead to create innovative new experiences for customers, partners, and employees.”

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Salesforce #Technology #Yes Bank
first published: Dec 23, 2020 03:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.