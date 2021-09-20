Yes Bank partners Visa to issue line of nine credit card variants

Yes Bank (File image)

Yes Bank has announced its partnership with Visa as a payment processor to offer its customers credit cards and enhance payments efficiency. The partnership has nine credit card variants on the Visa platform that service all segments – consumer cards, business cards, and corporate cards across Yes first, Yes premia and Yes prosperity.

“Our partnership with Visa adds a new dimension to the Bank’s sustained efforts in transforming and elevating end-to-end credit journeys for our customers. With Visa’s payment and security system, our customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted ease while using

YES BANK Credit Cards”, Rajanish Prabhu, Head, Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank said.

The Visa co-branded cards come with loyalty programs, under which reward points never expire and can also be shared or transferred to Yes bank credit card holders. Other benefits include attractive foreign currency markup and a bouquet of lifestyle privileges including airport lounge access and golf course privileges. However, lounge and golf benefits are available only on select cards.

The private lender is also in the process of completing technology integration with NPCI and plans to issue Rupay branded credit cards in due course.

“We are delighted to partner with Yes Bank to launch an expansive suite of Visa solutions for their customers. At a time when consumers are turning to credit offerings for daily as well as discretionary spends, we are now extending an already strong relationship with the Bank - across debit, digital and acceptance solutions - to a wide range of credit offerings.

"Keeping in mind the varied consumers, businesses and corporate clients that the Bank caters to, Visa aims to help expand access and enable inclusion to digital payments across these segments,” said Sujai Raina, Head, Business Development, India, Visa.