MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Yes Bank partners Visa to issue line of nine credit card variants

The Visa co-branded cards come with loyalty programs, under which reward points never expire and can also be shared or transferred to Yes bank credit card holders.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
Yes Bank (File image)

Yes Bank (File image)


Yes Bank has announced its partnership with Visa as a payment processor to offer its customers credit cards and enhance payments efficiency. The partnership has nine credit card variants on the Visa platform that service all segments – consumer cards, business cards, and corporate cards across Yes first, Yes premia and Yes prosperity.

“Our partnership with Visa adds a new dimension to the Bank’s sustained efforts in transforming and elevating end-to-end credit journeys for our customers. With Visa’s payment and security system, our customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted ease while using

YES BANK Credit Cards”, Rajanish Prabhu, Head, Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank said.

The Visa co-branded cards come with loyalty programs, under which reward points never expire and can also be shared or transferred to Yes bank credit card holders. Other benefits include attractive foreign currency markup and a bouquet of lifestyle privileges including airport lounge access and golf course privileges. However, lounge and golf benefits are available only on select cards.

The private lender is also in the process of completing technology integration with NPCI and plans to issue Rupay branded credit cards in due course.

“We are delighted to partner with Yes Bank to launch an expansive suite of Visa solutions for their customers. At a time when consumers are turning to credit offerings for daily as well as discretionary spends, we are now extending an already strong relationship with the Bank - across debit, digital and acceptance solutions - to a wide range of credit offerings.

Close

Related stories

"Keeping in mind the varied consumers, businesses and corporate clients that the Bank caters to, Visa aims to help expand access and enable inclusion to digital payments across these segments,” said Sujai Raina, Head, Business Development, India, Visa.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Visa #Yes Bank
first published: Sep 20, 2021 04:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.