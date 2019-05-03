Yes Bank part-time chairman Brahm Dutt's tenure extended till January 2022

The RBI has approved extension of tenure of Yes Bank's part-time chairman Brahm Dutt till January 10, 2022, the private sector lender said.

The tenure of Dutt, whose appointment was approved in January this year by the RBI, was till July 4, 2020.

"We are pleased to inform you that RBI vide its letter dated May 2, 2019 has accorded its approval for extension of tenure of Brahm Dutt as Part-Time Chairman of the Bank till January 10, 2022," the bank said in a regulatory filing.