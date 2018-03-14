App
Mar 13, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank now owns over 17% stake in Fortis Healthcare

Private sector Yes Bank today said its owns over 17 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare post invocation of pledge of equity shares after default by promoters group companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Private sector Yes Bank today said its owns over 17 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare post invocation of pledge of equity shares after default by promoters group companies.

Yes Bank has acquired 89,781,906 equity shares, constituting 17.31 percent of the paid up share capital of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

The bank in a regulatory filing to exchanges said it was a result of "invocation of pledge on the said equity shares subsequent to default by promoters group companies in the credit facility provided by the bank."

Stock of Yes Bank closed 0.53 percent up at Rs 313.10 on BSE.

