Yes Bank makes two senior management-level appointments

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday made two senior management-level appointments, including Rajeev Uberoi as senior group president governance and controls.

Besides, the bank has appointed Anurag Adlakha as senior group president and head financial management and strategy, Yes Bank said in a statement.

It further said that over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of unfounded speculation about Yes Bank's board and management stability, asset portfolio, and future growth prospects, among other things.